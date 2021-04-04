Second Covid-19 wave spreading faster but mortality rate lower this time

The ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is surging faster than the first one but is proving to be less fatal because of better treatment protocols to deal with the disease. An April 1 “Asia Pacific Emerging Markets Research” report by financial services group JP Morgan noted that the positivity rate, or cases found per 100 tests, has risen from 1.6 per cent in mid-February to around six per cent at the beginning of April.

It had reached around nine per cent when the first wave peaked in September 2020. The seven-day rolling average daily new cases was around ...