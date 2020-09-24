Second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, experts believe: Arvind Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the experts believe the second wave of coronavirus is on the peak in the national capital and its intensity will be less in the coming days.
"From July 1 to August 17, cases were in control. We noticed that cases increased and it reached 4,500 new COVID-19 cases on September 17 and now coming down. So experts are believing that the second wave of coronavirus which had hit the Delhi is now on peak and its intensity will be less in the coming days," Kejriwal said while speaking to media here.
Kejriwal said that the high-level virtual review meeting with Prime Minister Modi to review COVID-19 response and management was fruitful.
"When new COVID-19 cases were reported in the large number, we had controlled the coronavirus cases with the help of the central government, NGO and Delhites. I want to thank everyone for their efforts. As a responsible government, we had increased testing from 20,000 to 60,000 daily," he said.
As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 30,836 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The number of recovered/cured patients stand at 2,20,866 and 5,087 have succumbed to COVID-19.
