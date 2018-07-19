Section 377 to Ayodhya, CJI Dipak Misra has miles to go before he retires

The coming two months are crucial to the Supreme Court both judicially and administratively. All the cards are with Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who will retire on October 2.

The legal profession and the nation itself are watching how he will handle the unprecedented situation. Judicially, he is presiding over a five-judge constitution bench that has already given important judgments affecting citizen’s rights and society as a whole. The privacy judgment asserting this precious right of the citizens has charted new grounds in this field and clarified the parameters of executive ...