Security at ports on high alert over possible terrorist infiltration

Security apparatus is on high alert at Kandla port, Mundra port, and other key installations in Gujarat's Kutch district after intelligence inputs of a possible infiltration by terrorists through the sea route, local police said on Thursday.

The move comes days after the Navy warned of a possible terror attack from the seaside. Both are located in the Gulf of Kutch, close to Pakistan. The region also supports many critical installations, including the world's largest oil refinery at Jamnagar, run by Reliance Industries, and another refinery operated by Russian giant Rosneft at Vadinar.

Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a DRDO event in Leh, said on Thursday that Pakistan had no locus standi on Kashmir. “However, it is in illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Gilgit Baltistan,” he said. Singh said Pakistan should stop “crying” unnecessarily over India's decision to end special status of J&K and instead focus on dismantling terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

India condemns Pakistan statement on J&K

“We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments. “The provocative statements from Pakistan include call for jihad and inciting violence in India,” Kumar said.

A high-level team of the Commission for Minorities will visit J&K next month to have a dialogue with the people there and understand development issues, its chairperson Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said.

Pakistan test fires nuclear-capable missile

Pakistan Army said on Thursday the country had successfully test-fired nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi’, which has a range of up to 290 km. The missile test comes amid fresh Indo-Pak tension, after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

In another important development, China's military said on Thursday its top general, Xu Qiliang, made a "very successful" visit to Pakistan this week. General Xu is the vice-chairman of China's powerful Central Military Commission.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said the resolution of the Kashmir issue was in line with UN resolutions and was its top foreign policy agenda. “Resolution of Kashmir according to UN resolutions is the corner stone of our foreign policy,” Faisal said.