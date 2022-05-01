Security forces detect 3 IEDs in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

-
ALSO READ
Explosive in Ghazipur IED could have been dropped by Pak drones: Officials
IED found at Ghazipur flower market; defused, says report
Terror plot foiled as security forces destroy IED in J&K's Rajouri
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
Major attack averted, says Gambhir as cops, NSG defuse IED in Delhi
-
Security forces on Sunday detected three improvised explosive devices kept hidden by CPI (Maoists) in a jungle in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, the security forces comprising CRPF and district armed force launched a special search operation in the Maktulor jungle under the jurisdiction of Tonto police station on the directive of Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar.
In course of the operation, the security personnel stumbled upon three IEDs kept hidden under stones, the statement said.
The IEDs each weighing 5 kg were planted by Maoists to target security personnel.
The bomb disposal squad defused the explosive devices in the jungle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU