Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken resigns as party's Delhi unit chief

Senior leader Friday resigned as the party's Delhi unit chief citing health reasons, sources said on Friday.

president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi party affairs in-charge and Maken held a meeting Thursday evening. Gandhi has accepted his resignation, they said.

The 54-year-old leader had taken over as the Congress's Delhi unit chief four years ago after the party lost the 2015





Later, Maken took to Twitter to announce his resignation.

"After the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, as its Delhi unit president, I received a lot of love from Congress workers, the media covering the party and our leader Rahul Gandhiji. It was not easy in these difficult times. Thank you all," he tweeted.