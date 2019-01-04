JUST IN
Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken resigns as party's Delhi unit chief

The 54-year-old leader had taken over as the Congress's Delhi unit chief four years ago, after the party lost the 2015 assembly elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken Friday resigned as the party's Delhi unit chief citing health reasons, sources said on Friday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress party affairs in-charge P C Chacko and Maken held a meeting Thursday evening. Gandhi has accepted his resignation, they said.

The 54-year-old leader had taken over as the Congress's Delhi unit chief four years ago after the party lost the 2015 assembly elections.

Later, Maken took to Twitter to announce his resignation.

"After the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, as its Delhi unit president, I received a lot of love from Congress workers, the media covering the party and our leader Rahul Gandhiji. It was not easy in these difficult times. Thank you all," he tweeted.
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 09:51 IST

