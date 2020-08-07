Serum Institute to partner with Gates Foundation to make Covid-19 vaccine

-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India said it will partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI to manufacture and deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income nations as early as 2021.
The institute said on Friday it will get funding to support manufacturing for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
