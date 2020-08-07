JUST IN
India Coronavirus Dispatch: 600,000 frontline health workers go on strike
Serum Institute to partner with Gates Foundation to make Covid-19 vaccine

Serum Institute of India said it will partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI to manufacture and deliver 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for India

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India said it will partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI to manufacture and deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income nations as early as 2021.

The institute said on Friday it will get funding to support manufacturing for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax.

 

 

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 16:22 IST

