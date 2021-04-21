Serum institute to sell Covishield to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
India could resume Covid-19 vaccine exports by June: Adar Poonawalla
Sri Lanka orders 13.5 mn AstraZeneca doses, likely to drop Chinese vaccines
AstraZeneca has sent us legal notice for vaccine supply delay: Poonawalla
Serum Institute seeks govt nod to give 5 million vaccine doses to UK
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country's state governments at 400 rupees ($5.30) per dose and to private hospitals at 600 rupees ($7.95).
"Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity," it said in a statement. "We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems."
($1 = 75.4620 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Euan Rocha, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU