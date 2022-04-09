JUST IN
Don't panic, INSACOG keeping watch on XE Covid-19 variant cases: Report
Business Standard

Serum slashes Covishield price to Rs 225 a shot for pvt hospitals: Report

The decision, which the website attributes to Serum chief Adar Poonwala, comes a day ahead of the start of the programme to keep booster Covid-19 dose open for all adults

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A news website reported on Saturday that Pune's Serum Institute has decided to slash the price of the Covishield vaccine from Rs 600 to Rs 225. The decision, which the website attributes to Serum chief Adar Poonwala, comes a day ahead of the start of the programme to keep booster Covid-19 dose open for all adults
First Published: Sat, April 09 2022. 15:50 IST

