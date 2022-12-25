Set up medical varsity in Puducherry, CM tells Union Minister of State

-
ALSO READ
Filing cases, arresting Opposition leaders Centre's flagship project: Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy
Opposition parties meet at Pawar's residence to discuss joint VP candidate
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' in Delhi
Pawar backs Nitish Kumar, accuses BJP for finishing regional allies
-
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday urged Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar to establish a medical university here.
At a meeting during the Central Minister's visit to the Union Territory, Rangasamy submitted a memorandum urging the Centre to set up the varsity. Earlier, the Union Minister addressed a meeting of officials of Health Department of Puducherry and the Centrally administered JIPMER here. She reviewed the implementation of various health-related schemes, said an official release.
PWD Minister of Puducherry K Lakshminarayanan, Director of JIPMER Rakesh Agarwal, Director of Health of Puducherry administration G Sriramulu were among those who attended the meeting.
The release said the Chief Minister in the memorandum sought early sanction of the university and also set up a radiotherapy centre, a de-addiction centre, a 200-bed hospital for infectious diseases and a pharmaceutical park here.
The Chief Minister thanked the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry for sustained help to Puducherry in implementing several health programmes of the Centre. He said the Territorial administration has been successfully implementing the national schemes and meeting the target for Puducherry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 18:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU