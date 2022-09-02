JUST IN
Business Standard

Sexual abuse case: Seer remanded to Karnataka Police custody till Sept 5

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, was remanded to police custody till September 5

Topics
Karnataka | sexual abuse

Press Trust of India  |  Chitradurga (K'taka) 

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru (Photo: ANI)

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, was on Friday remanded to police custody till September 5.

The seer was arrested on Thursday night and later developed health complications in jail.

He was produced on Friday in a local court, where the police sought five days' custody.

The seer wrapped himself in a white cloth around his saffron attire and was taken in a wheelchair to the court.

Thick security cover was given all over the place right from the hospital, where he was taken after he complained of chest pain, to the court with barricades on key roads along the way.

Sharanaru has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls, studying in a school run by the Math and staying in hostel also belonging to it.

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 18:15 IST

