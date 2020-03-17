JUST IN
Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police, govt urge protestors to vacate due to Covid-19

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had started on December 15.

Protestors stand near a graffiti during a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti-CAA protestors to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The move comes a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering - religious, family, social, political or cultural - of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare. The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had started on December 15. Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases including one death due to coronavirus.
