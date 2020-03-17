Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police, govt urge protestors to vacate due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus Highlights: Gurgaon Paytm employee tests positive
From Delhi schools to IPL: 10 key updates on Coronavirus you need to know
Inside story of Delhi coronavirus case: From dinner at Hyatt to isolation
Investor wealth tumbles Rs 9.74 trillion in two days as markets plunge
Coronavirus transmission increases in lower temperature: Medical study
-
Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti-CAA protestors to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The move comes a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering - religious, family, social, political or cultural - of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare. The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had started on December 15. Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases including one death due to coronavirus.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU