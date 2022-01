Share of rural vaccinations on the rise even as absolute numbers fall

More of India’s incremental daily vaccinations are coming from rural areas, even as the absolute number of such doses fell over the last ten days. The number of rural vaccinations dropped from 6.06 million ten days ago to 5.28 million as of 20th January, on a seven-day rolling average basis.

Their share in daily vaccinations however, is up from 70.5 per cent to 76.9 per cent in the same period. This is because urban vaccinations, while accounting for a smaller share of overall numbers, have fallen far more sharply. They fell 37.5 per cent to 1.58 million as of 20th January ...