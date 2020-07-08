Sharp hike in demand for work under MGNREGA; ministry may seek more funds

Rambeti from Pisawa in Sitapur district of is in a big dilemma. She says her family is about to finish its 100 days of work given under MGNREGS and does not know what she will do for the remaining months of the year.

Rambeti isn’t alone.



Santosh Bando, of Namkum, a block on the outskirts of Ranchi (Jharkhand), a first time worker, too wanted more work under the scheme.



Rambeti along with Santosh are among the thousands of workers across 80 districts in the country who staged a protest a few days back demanding increase in mandatory work days under the scheme to 200 from the existing 100 and hike in minimum wages to Rs 600 per day as against the current Rs 200.



A PTI report quoting senior officials said that the way demand for work has risen under the scheme during the first three months, sizeable fund allocation will be needed to meet the demand.



Sources in the ministry said that additional funds might be required for the as the demand for work under it has more than doubled compared to last year, according to the PTI report.



Data shows that till July 6, over 217,000 of the 46.7 million households who have so far received work under MGNREGA in 2020-21 have completed their mandatory 100 days as provided in the Act.



According to a statement by the MGNREGA Sangharsh Morcha that organised the protest, despite the significant increase in the demand for NREGA work, the central government is not increasing the annual guarantee of work from 100 days per household.



Currently, under MGNREGA, the law guarantees 100 days of work, though the actual days of work provided is much less.

The minimum wages for 2020-21 is around Rs 200 per day.



Data sourced from the MGNREGA website until July 1 shows that in June, around 43.7 million households sought work under the scheme.



This the highest in seven years, maintaining the trend seen in May as well. This was 21 per cent more than the number of households who demanded work under the scheme in May.



In May, 36.1 million households demanded work, which was the highest for that month in the last seven years.



Provisional data showed that in June, MGNREGA provided 521.7 million persondays of work, which was around 8 per cent less than last month (May).



In May, 567.4 million person days of work were provided under the scheme.



The surge in work demanded under the scheme came after more than 20 million migrants returned to villages from the cities during the lockdown announced in March.



To provide more work to the migrant labourers, the Central government, in May, raised the budget under the scheme by Rs 40,000 crore for 2020-21.



This takes the full year allocation for the scheme to over Rs 1 trillion for the first time ever.



The additional fund is meant to generate extra 0.2 billion person days of work in 2020-21 over and above the budgeted 2.8 billion person days.



The scheme has so far provided an average 26.03 days of work in the first three months of this fiscal year.



So far, the Centre released almost 39.4 per cent of its enhanced budget of Rs 1.01 trillion for 2020-21.



However, of this, around Rs 11,000 crore has been spent on clearing previous year dues.



Reports said the government on its part is looking to expand the scheme to cover newer works such as building toilets and sanitation works.



The Centre has expanded the ambit of work offered under the scheme to include toilet construction and dragon fruit plantation to provide work to returning migrants.



So far, only the labour cost for construction of toilets, part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, will be paid under MGNREGA.



MGNREGA Financials (in Rs Crore)





Year Total Central Release Total Availability

of funds under the scheme 2020-21* 43,060 46,000.31 2019-20 71,058.16 75,548.06 2018-19 62,125.07 69,228.68 2017-18 55,659.93 64,985.89 2016-17 47,411.72 57,386.67

*Till June 2020

Source: MNREGS Website