Sheila Dikshit death; Modi saddened, Rahul devastated, others in grief too

India buying S-400 from Russia is a 'problem' for US: PACOM commander
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Photo: PTI

Delhi's longest-serving chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the age of 81.

She was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Delhi a few days ago, she suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last around 3.55 pm.

The three-time chief minister galvanised the Congress party unit in Delhi, ruling uncontested from 1998-2013. She served as a parliamentarian from the Kannauj constituency from 1984-1989 and also served as a Union minister from 1986-1989. Dikshit represented the Gole Market assembly from 1988-2003 and the New Delhi parliamentary constituency seat in 2008.

Despite her advancing age, Sheila Dikshit led the party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and herself contested against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from the north East Delhi seat. She lost by 366,000 votes.

Party leaders cutting across party lines reacted to the demise of the veteran politician. Here are a few of them:

Here is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

A number politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference's Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Patry's Mehbooba Mufti expressed their grief and offered their condolences.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his condolences to the family of the Congress leader and this is what he tweeted:

Here is what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also expressed his shock at the sudden demise. "In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. people of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development of Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister".

Here is what Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

Congress leader Ajay Maken said it's hard for him to believe that its hard to belive that his mentor and mother-like figure Sheila Dikshit is no more. He also thanked the former chief minister for grooming him as a young politician.

Assam's minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered his condolences and tweeted this:

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj in her tribute to Sheila Dikshit said, "Opponents in politics but friends in personal life."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot paid his tribute to the former chief minister of the national capital. He said, Sheila Dikshit " worked tirelessly" for making Delhi a "world class city"

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also offered her condolences. She tweeted:

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his condolences on the micro-blogging site: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Sheila Dikshit's contribution to the development of Delhi will always be remembered
First Published: Sat, July 20 2019. 17:50 IST

