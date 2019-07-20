JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

D Raja to take over as CPI general secretary replacing Sudhakar Reddy
Business Standard

Ex-Delhi CM and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

On Friday, three-time Delhi chief minister from Congress, Dikshit had cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heart beat) and had to be immediately put on ventilator

BS Web Team 

Sheila Dikshit Passes away at 81
Sheila Dikshit Passes away at the age of 81

Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Friday, a day after she was admitted to Fortis Escorts hospital in New Delhi.

Three-time Delhi chief minister from Congress, Dikshit had cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heart beat) and had to be immediately put on ventilator, said TV reports.

Confirming the development, Congress party tweeted, "We regret to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong Congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi, she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief."

Eighty one-year-old Sheila Dikshit underwent a heart surgery in France last year. Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart institute had advised that the procedure be performed at University Hospital in Lille, France under the care of Dr Thomas Modine.

Sources said Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr Seth for the past few years. She had undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was also treated for infection some time ago.
First Published: Sat, July 20 2019. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU