Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra send Rs 50-cr defamation notice to Sherlyn Chopra

-
ALSO READ
Raj Kundra case: 'We don't deserve media trial,' says Shilpa Shetty
Porn films case: Bail to Kundra will send wrong message, cops tell court
Pornography case: Bombay HC to hear Raj Kundra's bail plea today
Pornography case: Bombay HC adjourns Raj Kundra's bail plea till Thursday
This rise will demand a lot of courage: Shilpa after Raj Kundra gets bail
-
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra on Tuesday sent a legal notice to actor Sherlyn Chopra, seeking an apology and Rs 50 crore in damages for ruining their reputation by making "false and baseless" allegations against them.
The legal notice, sent through their advocate Prashant Patil, has sought an unconditional public apology from Chopra in leading newspapers and on digital media platforms within seven days, failing which it warned of civil and criminal proceedings against the 37-year-old actor. "Failing which my clients shall institute appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you (Sherlyn Chopra) without further reference to you," the notice said.
"The entire allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra against Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Sherlyn Chopra's knowledge and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money," it said. Both Kundra and Chopra are accused in a pornographic content case.
Last month, Kundra was granted bail in the case by a Mumbai court after he spent two months in jail. Last week, Chopra had filed a complaint at the Juhu police station here against Shetty and Kundra, accusing the couple of committing fraud against her.
In the complaint, she has also levelled allegations of harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation. The notice said Chopra's allegations are nothing but an "afterthought" as she is also an accused in the pornographic case probed by the cyber cell of the Mumbai police.
Shetty is no way connected nor involved in looking after the day-to-day affairs of the JL Stream app (promoted by Kundra), it said. It (allegations) is nothing but an audacious attempt by Chopra to drag Shetty's name to create an unwanted controversy and gain media attention, the notice said.
In the notice, the couple has claimed Chopra has committed offences under sections 499 (makes or publishes any imputation concerning any person intending to harm) 550 (punishment for defamation), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 195(A) (threatening any person to give false evidence) of the IPC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU