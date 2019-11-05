Shiv Sena says next Maharashtra CM will be from party, rules out NCP role

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Maharashtra's next chief minister will be from his party, as the deadlock to form a new government in state continued after election results on October 28.

"The politics of Maharashtra is changing...in our fight for justice, we will win," said Raut, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

"The decision on Maharashtra will be taken in Maharashtra, the chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena," Raut said in Mumbai, ruling out a role for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 105 seats, its ally Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54, and Congress 44 in the elections. The Shiv Sena has been demanding the chief minister’s post after elections gave the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.