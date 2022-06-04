Shiv Sena to call its MLAs to Mumbai ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

-
ALSO READ
Seechewal, Sahney file nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
Rajasthan: Congress, BJP candidates to file nominations for RS polls today
BJP, Shiv Sena to fight for 6th seat of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
-
Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena has decided to call its MLAs to Mumbai and lodge them in a hotel to avoid any chances of poaching, a party source said on Friday evening.
Seven candidates are in the fray for six Upper House seats from Maharashtra that will go to polls. Friday was the last day for withdrawing nomination, but no candidate has retreated, making the contest imminent.
This (calling MLAs before the polls) is a normal practice, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said, without elaborating.
The BJP has fielded three candidates - Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik. The NCP has renominated Praful Patel. The Sena has fielded Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. Congress has given candidature to Imran Pratapgarhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU