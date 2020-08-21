JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: Future to discuss merger plan, Facebook summoned, and more
Business Standard

Shivraj transfers Rs 137.66 cr food security allowance to school students

He also transferred Rs 42 crore to 2 lakh 10 thousand cooks of mid-day meal kitchens in their bank accounts

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Shivraj Singh Chouhan | School education

ANI  |  General News 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chouhan said that schools have not been opened yet due to coronavirus epidemic and decision regarding its reopening will be taken after further assessment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred an amount of Rs 137.66 crores of food security allowance to over 56 lakh children of Class I to VIII.

He also transferred Rs 42 crore to 2 lakh 10 thousand cooks of mid-day meal kitchens in their bank accounts.

"CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan today transferred an amount of Rs 137 crore 66 lakh of food security allowance to 56 lakh 80 thousand children of Class I to VIII and transferred Rs 42 crore to 2 lakh 10 thousand cooks of mid-day meal kitchens in their bank accounts," CMO Madhya Pradesh said.

Chouhan said that schools have not been opened yet due to coronavirus epidemic and decision regarding its reopening will be taken after further assessment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 07:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU