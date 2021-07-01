Shops can open till 8 pm, more relaxations announced in Jharkhand

Amid declining Covid cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Thursday announced more relaxations to bring life back to normal in the state.

As per fresh orders issued on Thursday, shops across all the 24 districts of can remain open till 8 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. All government and private offices can open with 50 per cent strength, as per the order.

All shops (including vegetable-fruit-grocery shops) will remain closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The healthcare services and milk stores will remain open on Sundays as well. Cinema halls, bars, multiplexes, restaurants can open with 50 per cent capacity. Stadiums, gymnasiums, and parks can also open, the government order said.

All educational institutions, however, will remain closed until further orders. Anganwadi centres will remain closed but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home. There will be a ban on the gathering of more than 50 people.

Banquet halls and community halls can open but not more than 50 people can gather at a time. Religious places will remain closed for devotees for the time being.

The ban on procession will continue. Bus transport services will be allowed within the state, but interstate bus services will not be allowed, as per the government order issued on Thursday.

The examinations conducted by the state will also remain postponed.

The ban on holding fairs and exhibitions will continue. E-pass will not be necessary to go from one district to another within the state by private vehicles. However e-pass shall be necessary to come to from another state or to go from to another state. Those coming to Jharkhand from another state will have to remain in 7 days home quarantine. Extensive testing of visitors will be done.

The state recorded 85 Covid cases on Wednesday and no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

