Business Standard

Show off the year: Marvel to Uri, movies that moved India in 2019

Avengers: Endgame broke all records to sell over 8.6 mn tickets on BookMyShow, making it the highest-selling Hollywood movie

Sohini Das 

Indians are watching more English movies, shows a recent report by online ticket booking platform BookMyShow.

The report titled ‘Show Off The Year’ captured the trends in movies and live entertainment shows watched by Indians in 2019 based on the bookings made. BookMyShow hosted over 1,880 films across languages on its platform.

English films saw significant traction in 2019 — the Marvel craze took over India as Avengers: Endgame broke all records to sell over 8.6 mn tickets on BookMyShow, making it the highest-selling Hollywood movie. Endgame was closely followed by Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri - The Surgical Strike with over 5.7 mn tickets sold on BookMyShow alone.

First Published: Sat, December 28 2019. 23:10 IST

