Sikkim coronavirus update: Tally rises to 2,088, death toll goes up to 16

The COVID-19 tally in Sikkim



rose to 2,088 with 31 more people testing positive for the virus while three fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's death toll to 16 on Sunday, an official said.

Of the total 2,088 COVID-19 cases, 567 are active cases as 1,505 patients have recovered from the disease and 16 have died, the official said.

A 42-year-old woman from Development Area in the state capital died due to COVID-19 at STNM hospital, the State Information Education Communication (IEC) Member Sonam Bhutia said.

He said that another woman, aged 61, from Shantinagar locality in Singtam also succumbed to the infection at STNM hospital.

The third death was that of a 68-year-old man from Bojoghari in the state capital who too passed away at STNM hospital, Bhutia said, adding all the three victims had comorbid conditions.

has tested 45,075 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)