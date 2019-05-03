Singing, shouting, mimicry in public among acts banned in Ahmedabad

Singing, and are among the acts that when conducted in public could violate security and result in "toppling the state", believes the police. The police commissioner of the city has banned these activities in from May 7 to May 21, according to an Indian Express report.

Other acts that have been prohibited include carrying firearms, batons, daggers, explosives, swords, knives of Rampuri-style. The notification dated May 2 also prohibits playing instruments, carrying effigies, shouting, singing, and delivering stylish speeches.

The ban is also on preparing/exhibiting/disseminating drawings, signs, advertisements or substances that the concerned officers feel can violate the state’s security and result in “toppling the state”. The notification, however, also gives circumstances when some of the banned activities are permitted.

As per the report, the notification was issued under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code and the power vested by the Police Act.

Police Commissioner A K Singh called the notification a regular exercise that allows the police to control activities in public domain in the nature of any agitation or protest.

"For example, if a bunch of people assemble at a public place and start abusing a political party, then the prohibitory orders will come to force,” Singh told the newspaper.