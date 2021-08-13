Single-use plastic items to be prohibited from July 2022: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart achieves zero single-use plastic packaging in supply chain
Home appliance companies seek a place on the list of essential items
All eyes on GoM call on taxing Covid items
Food items drag retail inflation to three-month low of 5.59% in July
Metals to crude oil: Consumers face the brunt of commodities price surge
-
The Union government has banned the use of select single-use plastic items, with effect from July 2022. In a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) said the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities "shall be prohibited".
Among the prohibited items are ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene [Thermocol] for decoration; plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.
The ministry has also notified an increase in the thickness of plastic bags, aiming to reduce littering of plastic. "With effect from 30th September, 2021, the thickness of plastic carry bags has been increased to 75 microns from 50 microns and to 120 microns with effect from the 31st December, 2022. This will also allow reuse of plastic carry due to increase in thickness," said a statement from the MOEFCC.
According to the notification, the Centre has asked the States/UTs to constitute a Special Task Force for elimination of single use plastics and effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.
MOEFCC said a 'National Level Taskforce' has also been constituted by the ministry for taking coordinated efforts to eliminate identified single use plastic item.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU