Single-use plastic items to be prohibited from July 2022: Centre

The Union government has banned the use of select single-use items, with effect from July 2022. In a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) said the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities "shall be prohibited".

Among the prohibited items are ear buds with sticks, sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene [Thermocol] for decoration; plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.

The ministry has also notified an increase in the thickness of plastic bags, aiming to reduce littering of plastic. "With effect from 30th September, 2021, the thickness of plastic carry bags has been increased to 75 microns from 50 microns and to 120 microns with effect from the 31st December, 2022. This will also allow reuse of plastic carry due to increase in thickness," said a statement from the MOEFCC.

According to the notification, the has asked the States/UTs to constitute a Special Task Force for elimination of single use plastics and effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

MOEFCC said a ' Level Taskforce' has also been constituted by the ministry for taking coordinated efforts to eliminate identified single use plastic item.