Shillong violence: Curfew relaxed, Army shelters 500; all you need to know

Tension prevailed in Meghalaya’s capital for a third day on Sunday but the overall situation has improved and curfew will be lifted for seven hours today but restrictions will remain in force. Army troops rescued about 500 people, including 200 women and children, following night-long violence on Saturday during which an angry mob burnt a shop, a house, damaged five vehicles and injured a senior police officer.

The situation had become so grave that the Army had to conduct flag marches, and authorities had to suspend Internet services in the city to prevent the hate messages from spreading.

The situation escalated yesterday after sporadic incidents of stone-throwing in the city, in which a petrol bomb was also thrown by protestors but no one was injured. Protestors clashed with security personnel on Saturday night, forcing the authorities to declare a night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am in the city.

What triggered the violence in

The clash erupted after a bus conductor was allegedly assaulted on Thursday by a group of people residing at Them Iew Mawlong, a Punjabi settlement in Shillong, according to agency reports. Besides the conductor, three others were also injured.

Trouble escalated when rumours spread on social media that the conductor had succumbed to injuries, prompting a group of bus drivers to converge at Them Iew Mawlong. The police had to fire teargas shells to disperse them, officials said.

However, according to several media reports, the larger matter is of community clashes between Khasis and Punjabis and violence broke out following a heated argument between a Khasi boy and Punjabi women in Them Iew Mawlong.

According to residents of Them Iew Mawlong locality, that has 350 homes of the Punjabi community, the Khasi society wants them to evict the area as they consider them to be illegal settlers since as long as 1980, reported The Indian Express. However the Punjabi community, who say they have resided in the area for 200 years now, have no intention of moving out.

Soon after the incident, several groups including the Khasi Students Union, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council reiterated their demand for the eviction of the “illegal settlers.

"Them Iew Mawlong has become a den for anti-nationals and it is sad that several governments in the past have not taken initiatives to evict them and provide them space somewhere else," said FKJGP president Wellbirth Rani, reported ANI.

What is the situation in today?

The situation has eased in Shillong on Sunday and curfew will be lifted from 8 am to 3 pm today in curfew areas under Lumdiengjri Police Station and Cantonment Beat House areas to allow people to get their essential commodities," Deputy Commissioner in-charge East Khasi Hills district, Peter S Dkhar, told IANS.

Dkhar, however, said that suspension of internet on mobile services would continue besides prohibiting the sale of petrol, diesel etc., in loose jerricans, bottles and any other containers to the public by all petrol pumps within the district.

The magistrate also appealed to the people not to trust false reports propagated in social media like attacks on Gurdwara in the city.

"The situation is still tense but under control. The Army is on standby and will be deployed if the situation warrants. The district administration and the state police are making all efforts to restore peace and normalcy," he said.

Making a fervent appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and extend help to bring normalcy back to the city, a government communique said: "It has been observed that false news and propaganda played a vital role in raising tempers and inciting violence...the members of the public are requested to remain calm and not to fall prey to rumours....”

How many people have been injured so far?

The bus conductor was injured after the assault on himand was taken to a hospital. Superintendent of Police (City) Stephan Rynjah was injured on Friday night after he was hit by a rod by someone amongst the mob. He was admitted to the Shillong Civil Hospital, a police officer said.

State police personnel were attacked by stone pelters in the Motphran area of the city. Teargas shells were used to disperse rioters but people in other parts of the city mistook them for police firing, the officer said.

At least 10 persons, including policemen, have also been injured in the violence, which triggered demands that the government take action against alleged illegal settlers.

What action has been taken so far?

Four people, accused of being involved in the assault of three local boys, have been arrested, officials said, adding that 11 others have been picked up for attacking the police, according to PTI.

Police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the violence that began on Thursday in Shillong.

Curfew was imposed at 4 am on Friday in 14 localities under Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House areas, continues, and night curfew would be clamped in the entire city on Saturday, East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar reportedly said.

Suspension of Internet services has been extended by 24 hours till Sunday afternoon to prevent rumour-mongering, Dkhar said, adding that the administrations is concerned with the spreading of rumours that has affected normalcy in the affected areas.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who chaired a high-level meeting on Friday, had appealed for calm and urged the people to help bring back normalcy in Shillong.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident as well as to identify the elements spreading rumours and inciting violence.

Meanwhile, state's home minister James K Sangma said on Saturday that the government has taken cognizance of the protesters' demands.

"We have taken action on their demands. I hope that the agitators see that and they cease these kind of activities," Sangma told ANI, while trying to pacify protesters who have been demanding action against alleged illegal settlers in Them Iew Mawlong area.

Sangma, however, also warned them and asked them not to break the law.