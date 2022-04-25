Six Pakistan-based YouTube news channels among 16 blocked by I&B Ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday blocked 16 – 10 Indian and six Pakistan-based – for spreading disinformation related to India’s security, foreign relations and public order, it said in a statement.

This is the second time in a month that the government has taken such an action.

Earlier this month, the Ministry had blocked 22 news channels, 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account, and a news website for spreading fake news and disinformation.

Since December 2021, the ministry has issued directions for blocking over 78 channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to security and sovereignty.

On Monday, the Ministry said that the 16 YouTube channels were spreading “false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order".