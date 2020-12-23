Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for Covid-19

-
Six passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.
ALSO READ: New mutation not affecting severity of coronavirus: Niti Aayog's V K Paul
“Five flyers were found Covid-positive at the Delhi airport. One passenger who took a connecting flight to Chennai was tested there and found positive,” the official said. A second flight from London (British Airways BA143) landed at around 6 am on Tuesday.
All the passengers of the 6 am flight have been tested and no one has been found Covid positive, said Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Center that is handling coronavirus testing at Delhi airport.
