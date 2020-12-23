JUST IN
India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine by next week: Sources
Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for Covid-19

The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday

Press Trust of India 

Six passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.

ALSO READ: New mutation not affecting severity of coronavirus: Niti Aayog's V K Paul

“Five flyers were found Covid-positive at the Delhi airport. One passenger who took a connecting flight to Chennai was tested there and found positive,” the official said. A second flight from London (British Airways BA143) landed at around 6 am on Tuesday.

All the passengers of the 6 am flight have been tested and no one has been found Covid positive, said Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Center that is handling coronavirus testing at Delhi airport.

First Published: Wed, December 23 2020. 01:27 IST

