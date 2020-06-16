Slower data speeds: Worst might be over, but only temporarily

For mobile customers facing slower data speeds and congestion because of rocketing demand in April and May, the worst might be over, even if it’s only a temporary respite. Demand, which shot up by 15 per cent, has stabilised.

But data networks that are working at near peak capacity of 80-85 per cent (compared to 65-75 per cent pre-Covid) could get into a jam once again if economic activity suddenly picks up to pre-Covid levels and data demand shoots up again, say telecom operators. According to Ookla, the speed test app endorsed by the Cellular Operators’ Association of ...