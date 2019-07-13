Small-town fiction in South India: We are not in Malgudi anymore

A British friend of mine once told me that when he feels stressed he often turns to re-reading R. K.

Narayan’s stories about Malgudi, the fictional placid small town in south India. Much earlier, in the 1930s, a fellow-Britisher, the writer Graham Greene, had discovered Narayan and became his life-long friend, mentor, agent for the wider literary world, and even occasional proof-reader. He found a kind of “sadness and beauty” in Narayan’s simple depiction of the idiosyncrasies and disappointments of ordinary lives which he imbues with a touching sense of gentle irony ...