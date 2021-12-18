Smart power fencing approved for 23 Air Bases after Pathankot attack: Govt

-
Post the Pathankot incident, the Central Government has approved an integrated smart power fencing called Integrated Perimeter Security System (IPSS) for 23 Air Bases, said Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday.
MoS Bhatt in a written reply to Lok Sabha said that the pilot site was commissioned in February 2021.
He further said that Bharat Electronics Limited has signed a contract with Indian Air Force (IAF) for establishing the Systems for 23 Air Bases across the country.
