Society of Geoscientists and Allied Technologists hosts seminar on mining

NSIC's largest east India office in Bhubaneswar with Rs 550 mn investment
BS Reporter 

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Society of Geoscientists and Allied Technologists (SGAT), a non-profit body comprising professionals from different disciplines, conducted a Mineral Development Awareness Programme at Joda in iron ore-rich Keonjhar district in Odisha recently.

The institutes which participated in the programme include, Indian School of Mines (ISM), IIT-Kharagpur, NITs of Rourkela and Raipur, the universities of Jadavpur, Presidency, Utkal, Ravenshaw and Sambalpur among others.

The objective of this programme is to inform the students pursuing Post-Graduate course in Geoscience, Degree Courses in mining, metallurgical, mineral and environment engineering about the latest developments in the respective disciplines.

SGAT has been organising such programmes for the last 28 years.

The department of steel & mines, Odisha government supported this year’s programme which was sponsored by Tata Steel.

The companies with a key presence in the mining sector such as Essel Mining & Industries Ltd, Tata Sponge Iron Ltd and MGM Minerals Ltd were among the participants in the programme.

Rajesh Kumar, chief of Tata Steel’s Joda operations, P K Panda, senior president at Essel Mining & Industries Ltd, H Majumdar, director of Rungta Mines Ltd and the deputy directors of mines of Joda and Koira circles were present at the occasion.

First Published: Tue, August 28 2018. 22:00 IST

