Solar storm hits Earth amid global outage fear, aurora shows at many places

A solar storm hit the Earth on Tuesday amid fear of global outages that could have impacted radio and GPS signal and aurora were witnessed at high-latitude regions. Nasa researcher Dr Tamitha Skov on July 17 had predicted that a solar storm is expected to directly strike Earth and said that aurora shows were possible.
In a tweet, she said, "Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth's nightside."
Skov said that minor solar storm, with 50 per cent possibility of a major storm was possible at places with high latitude on July 20. She added that active aurora was possible in mid latitudes areas with 10 per cent possibility of a major storm.
After the announcement, many space enthusiasts were capture the shots of aurora, which is natural light seen predominantly in high-latitude regions.
A solar wind entered the Earth's magnetosphere after a crack opened in the planet's magnetic field on July 19, registering a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm, Spaceweather.com said.
Several people took to social media to share the images of aurora shows they captured.
Northern Lights All Night Long... #wawx @NWSSeattle @ScottSeattleWx @ShannonODKOMO @KClarkWx @Rebecca_Weather @WxMikeEverett @AClaibonWx @NickAllardKIRO7 @MorganKIRO7 @WxVillegas @BMacTV @ErinMayovsky @timdurkan @WeatherNation @TamithaSkov— Skunkbayweather (@Skunkbayweather) July 19, 2022
HD link here: https://t.co/QoNelyVTok pic.twitter.com/8KmDpSUixM
@TamithaSkov this was taken at 6,000’ between Olympia and Seattle (7-19-22) with an iPhone 13pro. The light show was spectacular under night vision goggles (NVG), only not in color. The naked eye did not pick up all the colors, but more of a faint glow. pic.twitter.com/FuIzdUipyV— RickPeterson63 (@RPeterson63) July 19, 2022
A Big Shout Out to @TamithaSkov and her excellent prediction of the current solar storm it was one of the reasons why I was out pursuing the aurora. pic.twitter.com/WG6meNkY3r— Harlan Thomas (@theauroraguy) July 19, 2022
In her latest tweet, Skov said that the solar storm was waning and added that there were more storming on the way.” She said, “It wont take much to bump us back to storm levels over the next few days."
