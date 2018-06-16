Soldier killed in Pakistan sniper fire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

-
An Indian soldier was killed on Saturday in Pakistani sniper fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Sepoy Bikas Gurung lost his life during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera.
Defence Ministry sources said the incident took place in Laam area of Nowshera sector.
Saturday's ceasefire violation came on a day Muslims are celebrating Eid on both sides of the LoC and the international border which divides Jammu and Kashmir.
