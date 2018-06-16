JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

For green card, qualified Indians may have to wait 151 years: Report
Business Standard

Soldier killed in Pakistan sniper fire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Defence Ministry sources said the incident took place in Laam area of Nowshera sector

IANS  |  Jammu 

Indian army soldiers
FILE PHOTO / Representative image

An Indian soldier was killed on Saturday in Pakistani sniper fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Sepoy Bikas Gurung lost his life during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera.

Defence Ministry sources said the incident took place in Laam area of Nowshera sector.

Saturday's ceasefire violation came on a day Muslims are celebrating Eid on both sides of the LoC and the international border which divides Jammu and Kashmir.
First Published: Sat, June 16 2018. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements