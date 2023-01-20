JUST IN
Business Standard

Soldiers today allowed to take decisions immediately, says MoS Defence OK

Defence MOS Ajay Bhatt attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial in Jammu on Friday and addresses soldiers

Topics
Defence reforms | Jammu and Kashmir politics

ANI  General News 

Ajay Bhatt
Soldiers today allowed to take decisions immediately, says MoS Defence

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial in Jammu on Friday and said that our soldiers today are allowed to take decisions immediately and they do not remain silent when they are attacked.

While addressing the event, the Minister of State, Defence Ministry stated, "Today our soldiers are allowed to take decisions immediately, then and there itself. It's not like we sit quietly when our soldiers and people are being killed."

On January 19, Bhatt addressed the NCC Cadets of Republic Day Camp 2023 at Delhi Cantt in the national capital.

While addressing the event then, he said, "National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a shining example of "Unity in Diversity", and since its formation, it has played a stellar role in grooming the youth of the country by instilling values of discipline, character, the spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service in them."

Bhatt underlined that the NCC has been an epitome of "Unity and Discipline" for the Youth of the Country and has been strengthening the patriotic and secular values which are also enshrined in the Indian constitution.

Bhatt along with other distinguished guests later witnessed a spectacular 'Cultural Programme' by the cadets in the NCC auditorium and also visited the 'Hall of Fame', a proud possession of NCC with a display of a rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, and motivational and other visual delights of the three wings of NCC.

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 13:22 IST

