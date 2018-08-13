Somnath Chatterjee: Lawyer, parliamentarian, Lok Sabha speaker and more

-
ALSO READ
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee dies of cardiac arrest at 89
Naidu rejects CJI impeachment notice; Cong to move SC challenging decision
Mamata Banerjee likely to meet Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders in Delhi
Opposition signs draft impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra
United Opposition will defeat BJP, Narendra Modi in 2019: Rahul Gandhi
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chaterjee died at a Kolkata nursing home on Monday following a cardiac arrest and prolonged age-related ailments.
An outstanding parliamentarian, Somnath Chatterjee was the first communist in the country to don the role of a Speaker.
Chatterjee, who had been associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for most part of his life, leaves behind an imprint as one of the most illustrious speakers of the Lok Sabha.
His father N C Chatterjee was once president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha.
Chatterjee was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in 2004 during the UPA-I government.
He was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009
Leaders across party lines paid tributes to the 10-time Lok Sabha MP
Somnath Chatterjee made Indian democracy richer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday condoling the demise of the former Lok Sabha Speaker.
Describing him as a stalwart of Indian politics, the prime minister said, Chatterjee madeParliamentary democracy richer and was a strong voice for the well-being of the poor and vulnerable.
"Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters," Modi tweeted.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi hailed him as "an institution", respected by all parliamentarians.
Former MP and Speaker Shri Somnath Chatterjee was a stalwart of Indian politics. He made our Parliamentary democracy richer and was a strong voice for the well-being of the poor and vulnerable. Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2018
"I mourn the passing away of Somnath Chatterjee," Gandhi said after news came of the demise of the former 10-time parliamentarian.
"He was an institution. Greatly respected and admired by all parliamentarians, across party lines. My condolences to his family at this time of grief," Gandhi tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal remembered him as "one of the greatest Lok Sabha Speakers India ever had".
I mourn the passing away of Shri Somnath Chatterjee, 10 term MP and former Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He was an institution. Greatly respected and admired by all parliamentarians, across party lines. My condolences to his family at this time of grief. #SomnathChatterjee— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 13, 2018
"Extremely sad news about Somnath Chatterjeeji. One of the greatest parliamentarian
A close associate of Marxist leader Jyoti Basu, Chatterjee was expelled by the CPI(M) in 2008 for "seriously compromising the position of the party" when he refused to step down as the Speaker, a position which he believed was independent and unbiased.
Extremely sad news about Somnath Chatterjee ji. One of the greatest parliamentarians of contemporary times he will always be missed by this country. He will be remembered among the greatest Lok Sabha Speakers India ever had. https://t.co/dpnsE9ME1a— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 13, 2018
After his party, then under the general secretaryship of Prakash Karat, withdrew support from the UPA government in July 2008, Chatterjee refused to step down from his position holding that the Speaker's post is above any party politics.
Describing July 23, 2008 as "one of the saddest days of my life," Chatterjee had said in a statement that, "The speaker of Lok Sabha, like the speakers of other elected assemblies, while acting as such does not and cannot represent any political party."
It was on his initiative that proceedings of the Zero Hour were telecast live from July 5, 2004.
A full-fledged 24hour Lok Sabha television channel also came into being in July, 2006 during his tenure as speaker.
Chatterjee was elected to the Lok Sabha 10 times on party ticket beginning in 1971 when he was elected as a CPI(M)-backed independent candidate to a seat in an interim election necessitated due to the death of his father.
He was defeated only once in 1984 by Mamata Banerjee, who incidentally came to limelight with this win.
Chatterjee was the leader of the CPI(M) in Lok Sabha from 1989 to 2004.
He was born at Tezpur in Assam on July 25, 1929, to N C Chatterjee, who was once president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, and Binapani Debi and was educated in Kolkata and the United Kingdom.
A Barrister-at-Law from Middle Temple in UK, Chatterjee was a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for four decades from 1968 to 2008, till he was expelled in 2008.
Conferred the "Outstanding Parliamentarian Award" in 1996, Chatterjee was known for his debating skills with extensive knowledge of national and international issues, delivered in his deep baritone voice, interspersed with wit and humour.
He adorned several parliamentary committees as chairman or as a member and was respected by leaders across the political arena.
Chatterjee retired from active politics following the end of his tenure in 2009.
He shared a close relation with CPI(M) stalwart Jyoti Basu who had also made him the chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), trusting him with the responsibility to turn the state around in bringing in investments and starting new ventures.
The lawyer-turned politician had acknowledged Basu's role in guiding him, saying "he has always given me unstinted support and encouragement."
Chatterjee died at 8.15 a.m at the Bellevue Clinic, where he was admitted on August 7. He is survived by wife Renu, a son and two daughters.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU