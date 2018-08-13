Somnath Chatterjee: Seasoned leader departs; unmourned by his own party

Former passed away on Monday morning. Chatterjee was a member of the (Marxist) for 40-years, representing it in Parliament for 10 terms. But his former party neither issued a tribute nor mourn Chatterjee’s death.

It was less a reflection on Chatterjee, more the small-mindedness of the leadership of what has once been a great party built by the likes of Jyoti Basu, Harkishan Singh Surjeet and Chatterjee.

Narendra Modi, president and others paid Chatterjee rich tributes. CPI (M)’s member was a rare senior party leader to find courage to pay a public tribute to Chatterjee. “I lost a father figure. My tribute to whom I owe a lot. Salute to a great parliamentarian,” Salim tweeted.

One of the more heartfelt tributes came from former president “An outstanding parliamentarian and constitutionalist. He remained committed to the cause of the people with a firm belief in pragmatic consensus. In his demise I have lost a personal friend and the nation has lost a great son,” the former president said.

Officially, there was not a word from the CPI (M). Under Prakash Karat, the CPI (M) had withdrawn its support from the UPA1 government on the question of the India-US nuclear deal in 2008. It had also wanted Chatterjee to quit as the of the Lok Sabha, but he refused and was expelled from the party.

Once current party succeeded Karat in 2015, he called on Chatterjee and even offered to pave his way back into the party. But Chatterjee remained adamant that he had followed the call of his conscience in 2008.

Chatterjee didn’t join any other party. He also remained a critic of Karat’s line of not aligning with the In January 2018, Chatterjee said Karat was helping Modi and BJP by advocating that the CPI (M) shouldn’t align with the for 2019 polls.

In August 2003, Chatterjee had played a key role in bringing non-BJP opposition leaders to have a meeting with then Congress president at his residence. That meeting eventually gave birth to the

Chatterjee’s commitment to improving the lives of the poor was lifelong, as was to deepening democracy and fighting the Sangh Parivar. He was also the chairman of the from 1994 to 2004.

Born in 1929, Chatterjee followed his father into studying and practicing law and later politics. If Chatterjee senior was a one-time president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, his son joined the CPI (M). In 1971, Chatterjee succeeded his father in winning the Bolpur Lok Sabha seat as an independent, supported by the CPI (M).

Rather famously, Chatterjee lost to upcoming Congress leader in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from the Jadavpur seat.

As the Speaker, Chatterjee would be remembered for ensuring the live telecast of the proceedings of the House, expulsion of members who were caught asking questions in lieu of money and for his unbiased conduct of the proceedings of the House.