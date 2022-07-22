Sonia Gandhi did not tell ED officials to end questioning: Jairam Ramesh

-
The Congress said on Thursday that allegations that Enforcement Directorate stopped questioning party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case as she requested to leave because she is suffering from COVID-19 are baseless.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Sonia Gandhi was questioned for two-three hours and was allowed to leave by ED officials as they didn't have anything else to ask.
"On this, the Congress president replied that they can ask her as many questions as they want," he said.
"The allegations that ED stopped investigation as Sonia Gandhi requested to leave because she is suffering from COVID-19 are baseless. The interrogation ended because ED didn't have anything to ask. Sonia Gandhi said, she'll be present at ED office whenever they want," he added.
Ramesh said that Sonia Gandhi told the officials that she is prepared to stay till 8-9 pm and did not make any request that questioning should be stopped.
ED had earlier questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the case for five days.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said it is wrong to summon two members of the same family over and over again, that too in connection with the same case.
"As for the arrest of people, it is not like they disrupted the law-and-order situation. Besides, we have the right to agitate," he said.
The Congress held protests in different parts of the country on Thursday over ED summons to Sonia Gandhi.
