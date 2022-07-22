Big achievement for tribal woman to get elected as President: Kiren Rijiju

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
Droupadi Murmu to meet NDA MPs, MLAs in Assam today to seek support
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
-
After Droupadi Murmu got elected as the 15th President of India, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it is a big achievement for a tribal woman to get elected as the President of the country.
The Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said because of Modi's thoughts and effort, this could happen.
Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "It is a big achievement for a tribal woman to get elected as the President of the country. All tribal MPs and ministers came here to congratulate Droupadi Murmu and expressed their happiness. I thank PM Modi as because of his thoughts and efforts, this happened."
He further said that it is a big message to the country that a common woman can become the President of India.
"It's a big message to the country that a common woman can become the President of India. It's a result of our commitment under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, "Rijiju said.
The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.
Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177.
A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.
Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.
Soon after the completion of the third round of counting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda met Murmu at her residence in the national capital and extended greetings for her victory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as new President of the country and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden.
President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Draupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country.
Wishes poured in from the political fraternity across party lines on the victory of Murmu who will be India's first tribal president.
Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.
A large crowd gathered outside BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier to celebrate her victory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU