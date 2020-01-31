JUST IN
Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

Party leaders held placards of 'Save India', 'No to CAA, NRC' and shouted slogans

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia gandhi leads Opposition protests in Parliament ahead of Budget Session. Photo: Congress Twitter

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.

Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.
First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 10:15 IST

