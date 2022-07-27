Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED again for probe in National Herald case

Interim President will appear before the (ED) on Wednesday for the third round of questioning related to a linked to the Herald newspaper.

The president, 75, was interrogated by the probe agency for six hours on Tuesday. Officials said Sonia Gandhi's response was sought to around 30 questions regarding her involvement with the Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case, Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

Sonia's questioning by the ED on Tuesday also came along with massive protests by leaders against the alleged misuse of central agencies. Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, had gathered at the Vijay Chowk to march to the to draw the President's attention to the case. They were detained by the Delhi Police, who were caught on camera manhandling the party leaders.

was also questioned by the ED for five days last month in the Herald case. The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out based on a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The YIL promoters include and . Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress.

(With ANI inputs)