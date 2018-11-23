JUST IN
Sothebys India MD Gaurav Bhatia goes on leave after metoo allegations

Instagram account called Scene and Heard, which is part of the #metoo movement, accused Gaurav Bhatia of inappropriately touching "victims" and trying to kiss them forcibly.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Gaurav Bhatia, the managing director of Sothebys India, went on leave after sexual harassment allegations against him on social media, said the auction house on Friday.

"Harassment of any type has no place at Sothebys and we will thoroughly investigate these allegations with Gauravs full cooperation," said Sothebys in a statement.

"In light of recent anonymous allegations that have surfaced on social media, Gaurav Bhatia has agreed to take a leave of absence while a formal inquiry continues".

An Instagram account called Scene and Heard, which is part of the #metoo movement, accused Bhatia of inappropriately touching “victims” and trying to kiss them forcibly.

Bhatia he worked with the luxury brand LVMH for more than a decade before joining Sotheby in 2016.

Bhatia, as head of south Asia operation, was the "driving force" behind Sotheby's maiden art auction in Mumbai next week

The company statement said its employees under the leadership of Edward Gibbs, the chairman for Middle East and India, and Yamini Mehta, international head of Indian and South Asian Art, are "fully focused" on the auction.
First Published: Fri, November 23 2018. 17:48 IST

