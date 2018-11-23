Sounds funny: Anahad Madhav, the man who reviews movies Piyush-Mishra style

You know you’re good when actor-poet Piyush Mishra personally congratulates you for the way you mimic him. You’re even better if you somehow manage to steer clear of rabid trolls and emerge as a social media star who is adored and appreciated by all.

His sense of humility may suggest otherwise, but Anahad Madhav is good. Madhav is the man behind Fitoor Mishra, the ruthless yet brilliantly ingenious online critic who takes down film trailers in the voice of Piyush Mishra. The voice may be borrowed, but Madhav’s style is very much his own: he uses a mix of ...