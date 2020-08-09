JUST IN
South west monsoon to hit coastal Maharashtra from August 10-11: IMD

Monsoon is likely to become active again over coastal Maharashtra from tomorrow, bringing rains to capital Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai received a record rainfall on Wednesday and in the last two days, the city and suburbs received 20 mm to 45 mm downpour, an IMD official said

The south west monsoon is expected to become active again over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from Monday after moderate rainfall in the city and neighbouring areas in the last two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Mumbai received a record rainfall on Wednesday and in the last two days, the city and suburbs received 20 mm to 45 mm downpour, an IMD official said on Sunday.

"The south west monsoon is likely to become active again from August 10-11 over coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and it may continue for a week," the official said.
