South west monsoon to hit coastal Maharashtra from August 10-11: IMD

-
ALSO READ
South west monsoon to hit coastal Maharashtra again from Aug 10: IMD
Monsoon covers entire country nearly two weeks ahead of schedule: IMD
Rain in pictures: Monsoon news and images from across the country
Heavy rain lashes Delhi, onset of monsoon to be declared on Thursday: IMD
Mumbai, adjoining areas get pre-monsoon showers; more rain possible: IMD
-
The south west monsoon is expected to become active again over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from Monday after moderate rainfall in the city and neighbouring areas in the last two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
Mumbai received a record rainfall on Wednesday and in the last two days, the city and suburbs received 20 mm to 45 mm downpour, an IMD official said on Sunday.
"The south west monsoon is likely to become active again from August 10-11 over coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and it may continue for a week," the official said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU