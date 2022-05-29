Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date

In what could come as relief to millions of India, the south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The met department said that conditions have been satisfied for the declaration of onset of southwest Monsoon over Kerala today.

These conditions are depth of westerly winds extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, the strength of the westerly winds increasing over southeast Arabian Sea, rise in cloudiness over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Kerala and widespread rainfall activity over Kerala during past 24 hours.

It said in the past 24 hours out of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations for declaring onset of monsoon over Kerala, 10 stations have received rainfall of 2.5 mm or more.

Earlier, the had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27. The prediction was with a model error of four days.

For the coming few days, the said that, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days.

A timely onset of monsoon though, a good sign, does not guarantee a strong progress across the country.

However, if rains arrive on time in the key agriculture states of Central, North and West India, it could spur sowing of kharif crops where acreage this year is expected to be good due to remunerative return to farmers in the just concluded rabi harvest.

Farm production depends not only on the quantum of total rains but timeliness and geographical spread of the monsoons.

Already, private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, has said that monsoon in the first half of the 2022 season (June and July months) is expected to be much better than the second half. This could have a serious impact on the final harvest of crops because July and August are the most important months in terms of total quantum of rains in the four-month southwest monsoon season.

Last month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the southwest monsoon over the country as a whole in 2022 is expected to be ‘normal’ at 99 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus 5 percent. Monsoon between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered to be ‘normal’.

Earlier, private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, had said that the southwest monsoon in 2022 was expected to be 'normal' at 98 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Skymet’s forecast too is with an error margin of plus and minus 5 percent.