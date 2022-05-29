Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date

-
ALSO READ
Southwest monsoon over entire country expected to be 'normal' in 2022: IMD
Monsoon likely to hit Kerala coast within next 2-3 days, says IMD
Monsoon to hit Kerala coast on May 27, quickest in last 5 years: IMD
Terms of trade go against farmers in FY22 after a gap of two years
More takers for Infra fund among primary farm co-ops than large players
-
In what could come as relief to millions of India, the south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The met department said that conditions have been satisfied for the declaration of onset of southwest Monsoon over Kerala today.
These conditions are depth of westerly winds extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, the strength of the westerly winds increasing over southeast Arabian Sea, rise in cloudiness over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Kerala and widespread rainfall activity over Kerala during past 24 hours.
It said in the past 24 hours out of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations for declaring onset of monsoon over Kerala, 10 stations have received rainfall of 2.5 mm or more.
Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27. The prediction was with a model error of four days.
For the coming few days, the IMD said that, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days.
A timely onset of monsoon though, a good sign, does not guarantee a strong progress across the country.
However, if rains arrive on time in the key agriculture states of Central, North and West India, it could spur sowing of kharif crops where acreage this year is expected to be good due to remunerative return to farmers in the just concluded rabi harvest.
Farm production depends not only on the quantum of total rains but timeliness and geographical spread of the monsoons.
Already, private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, has said that monsoon in the first half of the 2022 season (June and July months) is expected to be much better than the second half. This could have a serious impact on the final harvest of crops because July and August are the most important months in terms of total quantum of rains in the four-month southwest monsoon season.
Last month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the southwest monsoon over the country as a whole in 2022 is expected to be ‘normal’ at 99 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA).
The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus 5 percent. Monsoon between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered to be ‘normal’.
Earlier, private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, had said that the southwest monsoon in 2022 was expected to be 'normal' at 98 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA).
Skymet’s forecast too is with an error margin of plus and minus 5 percent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU