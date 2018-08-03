Southwest monsoon expected to be normal in first week of August: IMD

The southwest monsoon is expected to be normal to above normal over east and northeast India, along with Uttar Pradesh, during the first week of August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The monsoon will then spread to northwestern parts of the country and also south peninsular India, the IMD’s latest said.

The forecast comes a day after private weather forecasting agency Skymet predicted a prolonged weak monsoon phase that will lower the overall monsoon forecast for 2018 to ‘below normal’ from the current ‘normal’ forecast.





The showed that of the 36 meteorological departments, the southwest monsoon was normal in all except eight from June 1.

"The southwest monsoon is likely to go into a prolonged weak phase during August. Also, break monsoon conditions are expected during this period," Skymet said in a mid-season monsoon forecast.