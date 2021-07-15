JUST IN
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk applauds Isro's progress for Gaganyaan Mission

The ISRO on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan programme

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk
“Congratulations,” Musk tweeted with a flag of India

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has praised India on successfully organising the third long-duration "hot test" of Vikas engine, a key part of the ambitious Gaganyaan mission.“Congratulations,” Musk tweeted with a flag of India.
.

The ISRO on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan programme.
.

First Published: Thu, July 15 2021. 23:02 IST

