Third SpiceJet plane hit by snag in 24 hrs; cargo plane returned to Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
Magenta to deploy over 1,000 cargo EVs in Bengaluru within next few months
IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku-Rana end Kolkata's 5-match losing run
IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Highlights: Bowlers hand Lucknow 75 run win vs Kolkata
IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Highlights: Russell-Mania leads Kolkata to a 54 run win
India's sea cargo tonnage near pre-pandemic levels
-
A SpiceJet cargo plane on Tuesday flying to China returned to Kolkata as the weather radar was not working, the company said. This was the third such incident on Tuesday for the airline.
SpiceJet on Wednesday said, "On July 5th, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter (cargo aircraft) was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC decided to return to Kolkata. Aircraft landed safely at Kolkata."
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to SpiceJet over degradation of safety margins of its aircraft.
Earlier on Tuesday, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi after the fuel indicator started malfunctioning, officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said. The company said that all the passengers were safe.
In a separate incident, a SpiceJet Q400 flight conducted a priority landing at the Mumbai airport after its windshield cracked at 23,000 feet altitude, DGCA officials said. All passengers and crew members were safe, the airline said in a statement.
After the third Kolkata incident on Tuesday, SpiceJet has reported at least 17 such issues of technical malfunction on its aircraft in the last 17 days.
The DGCA has initiated a probe into the two matters. DGCA officials said they were separately investigating the two incidents as they were not connected, adding that the regulator is concerned about the impact on the airline’s maintenance procedures due to its financial crunch.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU