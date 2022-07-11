SpiceJet sees another technical glitch after flight lands in Dubai: Report

-
ALSO READ
Third SpiceJet plane hit by snag in 24 hrs; cargo plane returned to Kolkata
SpiceJet gets notice over flight safety, says will be 'doubly careful'
138 stranded SpiceJet passengers leave for Dubai in alternate aircraft
SpiceJet shares bounce back amid value-buying; settle over 2% higher
SpiceJet to start six direct flights to Bangkok from March 10
-
SpiceJet Ltd., the Indian airline already under scrutiny from regulators in the country, had another technical issue after a flight to Dubai, according to people familiar with the matter.
The plane, an eight-year-old Boeing Co. 737 next generation jet, had flown from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
The incident wasn’t life threatening and all passengers and crew safely disembarked, the people said.
SpiceJet, in a statement to Bloomberg News, denied there was any incident or safety scare and put the subsequent delay out of Dubai down to a last-minute technical issue.
“On July 11, SpiceJet flight SG23 operating from Dubai to Madurai was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue,” the carrier said. “An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which will depart at 6.35 pm (local time) from Dubai. Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight.”
A representative for India’s aviation ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pressure is mounting on SpiceJet after the airline was earlier this month given three weeks by India’s aviation regulator to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against it after a series of other incidents, including one where a Boeing 737 Max plane was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunction.
The lapses have prompted some passengers to avoid flying with the cash-strapped carrier, according to a survey of more than 21,000 fliers conducted by LocalCircle. SpiceJet said in response to that survey that its flights are “absolutely safe, and the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is paramount to us.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU