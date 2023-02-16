JUST IN
Spike in frauds cost insurers $6 billion annually, says Deloitte survey
Bharat Forge, HAL ink pact for production of aerospace grade steel alloys
Govt's free telemedicine service reaches 100 mn beneficiaries: Mandaviya
Spike in frauds cost insurers $6 billion annually, says Deloitte survey

These frauds cost insurers about $6 billion annually, and they lose about 10 per cent of their overall premium collection to frauds

About 60 per cent of insurers surveyed by Deloitte have seen a significant rise in frauds in the last couple of years. These frauds cost insurers about $6 billion annually, and they lose about 10 per cent of their overall premium collection to frauds.

Common frauds
Life segment: Forgery, fraudulent claims, and application fraud
Health segment: Billing for services not rendered, data theft, and hospital fraud

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 23:21 IST

